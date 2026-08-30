Rajadhiraaj Returns To Mumbai's NMACC: All About The Mega-Musical On Shri Krishna

Rajadhiraaj | BookMyShow

Mumbai is set to witness the return of one of its most ambitious theatrical productions as Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela. arrives at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for its third season. The mega-musical will run from September 1 to September 6 at NMACC’s Grand Theatre in BKC, with tickets starting at ₹1,200.

Inside Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela

Created around the life and legacy of Shri Krishna, the production has previously received a strong response across Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai, including a run at Dubai Opera. Its return to Mumbai promises another large-scale combination of storytelling, music, dance and elaborate visual spectacle.

The musical follows Krishna through some of the most significant chapters of his life, moving from his childhood in Gokul and his years in Mathura to his eventual role as the revered Rajadhiraaj of Dwarka. The narrative travels through settings including Vraj, Mathura, Mewar and Dwarka, presenting different sides of Krishna beyond the familiar stories.

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With more than 180 performers, the production brings considerable scale to the stage. Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani leads the production, while acclaimed writer and Padma Shri awardee Prasoon Joshi has penned the musical, exploring Krishna through themes of compassion, wisdom, leadership and divine playfulness.

Music is another major part of the production. Sachin-Jigar have created an original score featuring 20 songs, bringing together Indian classical traditions, Haveli Sangeet, Gujarati and Rajasthani folk sounds, Hindustani semi-classical music and Western symphonic arrangements.

The show's movement is equally expansive, with choreographers Bertwin D'Souza and Shampa Gopikrishna combining classical, folk and contemporary dance styles. Creative producers Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh are also part of the team behind the production, while writer Raam Mori has undertaken extensive research for the story.

With its mix of devotion, theatre, music and large-scale performance, Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela. is set to give Mumbai audiences a spectacular retelling of Krishna's journey this September.