‘Aagman Hain Ya Concert’: DJ Nucleya Performs At Chinchpoklicha Chintamani; Netizens React |

Mumbai's Ganeshotsav celebrations witnessed a rather unexpected musical twist as DJ Nucleya performed at the Aagman celebration of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, one of the city's most iconic Ganpati mandals. Following Bappa's grand journey from the Parel workshop to the mandal, the popular DJ took over the stage with his high-energy set, drawing a massive crowd.

Several videos from the performance have now surfaced on social media, showing devotees and attendees enjoying Nucleya's signature electronic music as the celebrations continued late into the evening. The atmosphere turned into something resembling a large-scale music event, with the DJ's beats adding a contemporary flavour to the traditional Aagman Sohla.

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The celebration comes soon after the mandal unveiled the first look of Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, which received widespread appreciation from devotees. This year, the idol has retained its much-loved, traditional Chintamani appearance, with its familiar, serene and graceful face leaving many devotees nostalgic. Several social media users described the look as bringing back the “pure old vibe” of Chintamani.

At the same time, the mandal has adopted Lord Tirupati Balaji as the theme for this year's idol and overall decoration, giving the celebrations a distinct spiritual aesthetic.

The idol's Aagman began from the Parel Central Railway Workshop Ground, with thousands of devotees lining the Lalbaug-Parel streets to witness the procession. After travelling through the area, Chintamani eventually reached its mandap amid massive celebrations.

Nucleya's Set Sparks Debate Online

While the performance created a lively atmosphere at the Aagman, it has also sparked a debate among netizens. Clips of Nucleya's performance have divided social media users, with some enjoying the fusion of contemporary music and Ganeshotsav celebrations.

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Others, however, questioned whether a DJ performance fits into an Aagman ceremony, arguing that such occasions are traditionally centred around dhol-tasha, devotional music, aartis and other traditional forms of celebration. The contrasting reactions have led to comments along the lines of “Aagman hain ya concert?”, with people debating how much modern entertainment should be incorporated into traditional religious festivities.