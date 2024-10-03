Living Life To The Fullest: Following Passion Should Be The Way Of Life For The Elderly

Canva

Aging is often accompanied by a host of assumptions about limitations, decline, and a narrowing scope of actions. Society tends to push narratives that equate growing older with an inevitable reduction in the quality of life. Elderly people are, therefore, pushed towards inaction or passive life: “vanavas” in the real sense of the term.

However, as more people are living longer and healthier lives, society is increasingly realizing that age is just a number. The pursuit of passion, no matter how old one is, holds immense potential for enhancing well-being and enriching life. For elderly people, the axiom that should guide them is simple: follow your passion to the maximum to live a great life. Passion, after all, is the fuel that keeps the human spirit alive and vibrant, no matter the stage of life.

Power of Passion in Later Years:

Passion has been consistently linked to a longer and more fulfilling life. It provides a sense of purpose to live a life (ikigai), a reason to get up in the morning, and the motivation to stay active both mentally and physically. For elderly individuals, continuing to follow what excites them can create an exciting effect of positivity.

Research shows that people who maintain hobbies and interests in later years often experience better cognitive functioning, less depression, and a more optimistic outlook on life. This is because when one is engaged in something one loves, people are completely immersed in the present moment forgetting the past or worries. For an elderly person, this flow state can act as a powerful antidote to loneliness or boredom.

Let us think of an elderly person who has developed passion about a hobby like painting or photography after retirement. Even as physical abilities begin to diminish, doing the said activity, concentrating on painting or moving outside for a good opportunity to click, can continue to provide that sense of fulfilment. This passion keeps him / her going despite all constraints of elderly life.

Redefining Purpose Through Passion:

As people age, traditional roles change. Many retire from long-held careers, children grow up and leave home, and social circles may shrink. These transitions can leave elderly individuals feeling unsure of their place in the world. But following a passion, whether it is an old interest or a newfound one, can redefine purpose and give life a renewed meaning.

Take the example of someone who loved playing a musical instrument in their youth but abandoned it as life got busier. Picking it up again in retirement can provide not only a joyful outlet but also a way to re-engage with the world. Music can serve as a medium to connect with others, whether by joining musical groups or simply sharing the joy of playing with friends and family. This pursuit of passion can transform the way an elderly person views their days, shifting focus from what was lost to what can still be gained.

Overcoming the Fear of Judgment:

One of the biggest obstacles to pursuing a passion in later life is the fear of judgment. Society often places elderly people in a box, expecting them to behave a certain way or limiting their potential based on ageist stereotypes. Many elderly individuals may feel embarrassed or hesitant to pursue passions that they believe are more suited to younger people. However, breaking free from these societal norms is essential for embracing passion to the fullest.

History is full of people who achieved remarkable things later in life. These individuals did not let age dictate what they could achieve. Instead, they pursued their passions without reservation, and in doing so, they not only found personal satisfaction but left lasting impressions. All elderly people should take inspiration from such stories for follow their own passion.

Physical and Mental Health Benefits of Passion:

Another compelling reason for elderly people to follow their passion to the maximum is the significant impact it has on both physical and mental health. Engaging in activities that one loves has been shown to reduce stress, lower the risk of chronic diseases, and promote emotional well-being.

When elderly people pursue their passion, they are more likely to stay active, which has a direct correlation with better physical health. Whether it is painting, photography, writing, or music, or volunteering, being passionate about something often involves movement and engagement with the community. This level of activity can improve mobility, enhance cardiovascular health, and even delay the onset of age-related illnesses.

On the mental health side, passion-driven activities stimulate the brain, which is crucial for maintaining cognitive function in later years. Learning a new skill or honing an existing one stimulates the brain in ways that can prevent or slow the progression of dementia and other cognitive declines. Passion also gives rise to social interactions, whether through shared interests or community involvement, which can combat loneliness and reduce the risk of depression and anxiety in elderly.

Embracing Passion in the Face of Challenges:

Of course, following your passion in later life is not without its own challenges. Physical limitations, health concerns, and other external factors can sometimes make it difficult to fully pursue certain interests. However, the key is adaptation. Just because someone can no longer engage in an activity in the same way they did when they were younger does not mean they have to give it up entirely.

For example, if an elderly person who loves traveling can no longer manage long trips, they might explore nearby places or engage in virtual travel experiences. The essence of passion is not necessarily in the scale of the activity but in the joy and fulfilment it brings.

Conclusion:

To live a great life as an elderly person, the axiom to follow your passion to the maximum is invaluable. Passion brings life to one’s existence, provides purpose, enhances health, and creates a lasting legacy. It allows elderly individuals to continue growing, learning, and contributing to the world around them. Most importantly, following passion fosters a sense of fulfilment and joy. Life is not defined by the years one has lived but by the depth of experience and happiness one derives from each moment.

Article By Dr A K Sen Gupta, Chief Trustee, My Retired Life Foundation (MRLF).