Let's Manifest Your Ever-Planned Girls' Trip With These 4 Travel Destinations In India

Be it a road trip or a thrilling trek, it's time to manifest your ever-planned only girls' trip. While International Women's Day was recently celebrated kindling the spark in every woman to achieve their dreams and live free, this article might be your sign to go on a jolly trip with your girl gang.

You can choose to visit and celebrate some incredible destinations in India including adventurous treks to Rishikesh, relishing strawberries of Mahabaleshwar, the calming beaches of Daman, or the majestic forts, and palaces of Jaipur. Take note of these few places in India where you can balance safety, fun, and all you want to tick the bucket list of happiness.

Rishikesh: This is your pick if you are a mountain person and your entire gang breathes to climb high and admire natural beauty. If that is just the vibe you all carry, go to this beautiful destination nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas. You may stay at local hotels that offer a cosy stay or relax at resorts like Ananda, and Ganga Kinare among others.

Mahabaleshwar: If you are a little tight on the budget to explore Rishikesh, you may turn your steering to Mahabaleshwar. The destination is located in Maharashtra and happens to be a part of India's forested Western Ghats. Visiting this place in summer allows tourists the opportunity to treat themselves with strawberries. Your girl gang can spend some time in a villa such as Junglee Nest, Amazonia, or any other here.

Daman: Is yours a group of beach lovers? If so, you might have already danced at beach parties in Goa and walked through the lanes of Pondicherry while chugging some beer. This time, explore Daman for a similar vibe. Experience the tranquil beaches and try water sports in this destination located on India's west coast. As you pack your bags, you may book some affordable cottages for a stay or go with luxurious resorts like The Deltin Daman.

Jaipur: Neither a party bird nor someone wanting to experience cool weather on hilly terrain? You may consider planning a trip to the Pink City by visiting its majestic forts, palaces, and vibrant bazaars. After being outdoors in sunny weather here, you may relax at luxury hotels like Fairmont Jaipur for a comforting regal experience. Your girls' trip might come with beautiful pictures clicked alongside these spots reflecting the rich culture of the region.