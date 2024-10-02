Kylie Jenner Turns Goth Princess At Her Paris Fashion Week Runway Debut In Disneyland

Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week | Image: kylie.sassy | Instagram

Hollywood sensation Kylie Jenner has been making headlines today, and we can say for the right reasons. Known for her striking presence and influence in the fashion world, she has stolen the limelight at the high-profile fashion show with her extravagant couture. However, this year marks a turning point in her career, as Miss Jenner has officially stepped off the sidelines and onto the runway, making her stunning debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Image: kylie.sassy | Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics owner sashayed the Coperni spring/summer 2025 show, donning a dramatic black ballgown from the designer label's exquisite collection. The highlight of the event was the enchanting backdrop of Disneyland Paris, where Kylie graced the runway with the iconic Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, also known as Sleeping Beauty Castle, towering behind her.

Kylie Jenner's fairytale night

The American personality posted a series of stunning pictures and behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram. She also wrote a heartfelt note to the brand, thanking them for making her dream come true and expressing her happiness. Kylie stated, "this fairytale night I will never forget. felt like a real life princess."

Kylie Jenner's goth princess look at Paris Fashion Week debut

For her Paris Fashion Week debut couture, the entrepreneur chose a princess-inspired look with a Gothic touch. She closed the Coperni show by wearing a black strapless, drop-waisted gown from their collection. The outfits showcased a voluminous ball skirt paired with a long, embellished opera gown. The attire not only highlighted her figure but also made her stand out on the runway.

Kylie ditched accessories and opted for her signature soft glam makeup with an open hairdo, allowing her goth outfit to take centre stage.