Are Figs (Anjeer) Non-Vegetarian Or Vegetarian? Know Alternatives With Similar Nutrient Content

Canva

Are you a vegetarian and do you love eating figs? Well, if you have savored sweet figs in their season all your life, here's some icky information for you. Figs are non-vegetarian! Yes, figs have a pollination method that has now raised a debate to whether figs is suitable for a vegetarian diet or not.

Figs are unique, tear-shaped foods traditionally grown in warm regions like Western Asia, North Africa, and Europe. Although often called fruits, figs are actually inverted flowers, with their blossoms hidden inside. They have a purple or green skin and red flesh. Fresh figs are mostly water and carbs, and can be eaten raw or dried, made into jams, or preserved. Dried figs last longer and are popular in India.

Canva

How are figs non-vegetarian?

Figs rely on a specific type of tiny wasp for pollination. When a female wasp enters the fig to lay eggs, she often gets trapped inside and dies. Her body then breaks down and is absorbed by the fig, essentially becoming part of the fruit. After the laid eggs hatch, male wasps mate with females and dig escape tunnels when the eggs hatch. The cycle is continued when the fertilised females fly to fresh figs while the males die inside.

this reel is gonna stay rent free in my mind pic.twitter.com/Ob2sv9YkzG — Srishti shukla (@dusky_drone) November 8, 2024

While not all figs go through this process, some are pollinated in other ways. Many varieties of wild and commercially grown figs involve the wasp polliantion. For strict vegetarians, this information can be new and concerning since it means that an animal may be part of the fig they've been eating all their life. However, the wasp is broken down by the fig's natural enzymes, so by the time the fig is eaten, there are no noticeable parts of the wasp left. For those who avoid animal products entirely, this makes some figs non-vegetarian. This is the reason for Jains and Brahmins avoid eating figs.

Canva

What are the alternatives to Figs?

Now that people will come across the fact that figs contain dead remains of wasps, they will look for substitutes that contain similar nutrients as figs. Here are some alternatives you can try.

Dates- Dates are rich in natural sugars, fiber, potassium, and magnesium, much like figs. They’re a good option for quick energy and can be eaten fresh or dried.

Dried Apricots- Like figs, dried apricots are packed with fiber, vitamins A and C, and minerals such as potassium and iron, making them a nutrient-dense snack.

Canva

Raisins- Raisins, like figs, are high in fiber and antioxidants, especially polyphenols. They also provide a good source of iron and potassium

Dried Mulberries- These are a less common but excellent alternative with a similar chewy texture, high fiber, and a good amount of iron, calcium, and vitamin C.