Kiara Advani Walks Hand-In-Hand With Karan Johar On Runway, Wows In Vincent Van Gogh-Inspired Rahul Mishra Gown

Karan Johar and Kiara Advani as showstopper for Rahul Mishra | Image Courtesy: Ashwini

Black was the colour of the night as Kiara Advani and Karan Johar joined forces to light up the runway for ace Indian designer Rahul Mishra on June 17 in Mumbai. The duo walked hand-in-hand as show-stoppers at a special Mercedes launch event with the designer's couture showcase, turning it into a full-blown spectacle.

Kiara Advani catwalks in artistic couture

Kiara Advani embraced high-fashion drama in a jaw-dropping black gown by Mishra that blended classic glamour with artistic storytelling. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Kashish Gaur, the floor-sweeping ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder design with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The structured corset bodice hugged her frame perfectly before flowing into an exaggerated embellished waistband that shimmered under the lights.

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But the real showstopper was the skirt. Designed with voluminous pleats and a balloon-like silhouette gathered at the ankles, the dramatic lower half brought a sense of theatricality to the look. Adding to its grandeur was a sweeping train at the back that trailed elegantly behind her as she walked.

Kiara Advani for Rahul Mishra's fashion show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini

The gown was elevated further with hand-painted artwork inspired by nature, including colourful floral motifs and references to The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh. The artistic detailing transformed the black ensemble into a wearable canvas.

Kiara kept the styling minimal yet stunning with dazzling diamond earrings from Mahesh Notandass, statement cocktail rings, diamond bracelets and a hand stack from Studio Renn. A pair of embellished black stilettos peeked through the dramatic hemline.

Her beauty look perfectly complemented the couture moment. With soft waves cascading from a side parting, smoky eyes, kohl-rimmed lids, fluttery lashes and a nude lip, Kiara looked every bit the modern-day couture muse.

Karan Johar brings celestial glamour to menswear

Walking alongside Kiara, Karan Johar proved once again why he's one of Bollywood's most stylish men. The filmmaker opted for an all-black creation by the couturier that seamlessly balanced classic tailoring with whimsical detailing.

He donned a statement blazer featuring shimmering sequins arranged in undulating patterns across the fabric, completed with a starfish-shaped brooch pinned to the lapel.

Karan Johar and Kiara Advani for Rahul Mishra's showcase | Image Courtesy: Ashwini

Underneath, Karan wore a black shirt with raised collars and an unconventional front closure that added depth to the monochrome ensemble. He paired it with slim-cut black trousers that tapered neatly at the ankles.

Accessories completed the fashion-forward look with a sparkling diamond choker, polished black boots and vintage-inspired sunglasses brought his signature drama to the runway. A clean-shaven face and slicked-back hairstyle rounded off the sleek appearance.