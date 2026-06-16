Ambani Gifts ₹2.2 Crore Diamond Bracelet To Rihanna, Singer Casually Shows Off Her Accessory In Viral Video

Rihanna shows off diamond bracelet gifted by the Ambani | Instgaram

Rihanna may own one of the world's most enviable jewellery collections, but it was a single bracelet, gifted by the Ambani family, that recently stole the spotlight. The global superstar casually flashed the dazzling piece during a candid interaction with The People Gallery, and fans couldn't stop talking about it.

Rihanna shows Ambani gift

During the impromptu fashion breakdown, Rihanna gave fans a closer look at a sparkling diamond tennis bracelet nestled among her jewellery stack. When asked about it, the singer revealed that the exquisite piece was a gift from the Ambani family.

The bracelet may look understated at first glance, but experts estimate it to be anything but ordinary. Celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel reportedly values the diamond accessory at around ₹2.2 crore, making it one of the standout pieces in Rihanna's already impressive collection.

The bracelet also reflects Rihanna's close association with the Ambanis. Earlier this year, she travelled to Mumbai for the launch celebrations surrounding her beauty label, Fenty Beauty. During the trip, she also visited Antilia, the Ambani family's iconic residence, for a private gathering.

Denim and diamond style

For the outing, Rihanna leaned into relaxed luxury with a double-denim ensemble that felt effortlessly chic. She paired classic blue jeans from Victoria Beckham with coordinating denim separates, letting her accessories do most of the talking.

Layered across her wrists were vintage diamond bracelets and a statement Rolex watch, while her fingers sparkled with a custom MOM ring from XIVKARATS. Around her neck sat an eye-catching diamond collar necklace by Marina B, adding an elegant contrast to the laid-back denim silhouette.

The singer kept her glam understated and fresh with a natural base, flushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, and nude lips, with her hair open in signature waves. But perhaps the most surprising revelation came when she admitted that she didn't rely on a glam squad at all.

"I did it all myself," Rihanna said with a smile, reminding fans that beyond the designer labels and diamonds, her biggest fashion weapon has always been her own instinct.