Ameesha Patel Celebrates 25 Years Of Gadar In ₹3.2 Lakh Champagne-Gold Lehenga, Poses With Sunny Deol

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol at Mumbai celebration | Image Courtesy: Ashwini

Some films become milestones, and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is undoubtedly one of them. Twenty-five years after the iconic love story first hit theatres, the team reunited on Monday evening to celebrate the film's enduring legacy. While nostalgia filled the air, it was Ameesha Patel who effortlessly stole the spotlight with a look that was equal parts glamorous and timeless.

The actress, who played Sakina opposite Sunny Deol's Tara Singh, arrived at the celebration looking radiant in a champagne-gold lehenga and happily posed with Sunny, taking fans on a trip down memory lane.

Ameesha Patel steals spotlight in gold moment

For the milestone event, Ameesha picked a couture ensemble from designer Rocky Star's collection. The actress donned a flowing champagne-gold lehenga, completely decked up with delicate embellishments that lent gentle shimmer that caught the light beautifully.

She styled the lehenga with an intricately embellished blouse that was adorned with sequins, beads, and zari embroidery that added sparkle without overwhelming the silhouette.

Ameesha Patel at Gadar celebration | Image Courtesy: Ashwini

The lehenga look was complemented with a sheer embellished dupatta over her shoulders. The flowing layer, detailed with embroidery along the borders and subtle embellishments throughout, added movement and a dramatic flair to the look. According to the brand's official site, the ensemble cost a whopping ₹3,20,200.

Ameesha kept her accessories simple, letting the craftsmanship of the outfit do all the talking. She opted for delicate drop earrings, a sleek bracelet, and minimal rings that complemented the heavily embellished attire.

Her beauty look followed the same philosophy with softly defined eyes, a hint of shimmer on the lids, rosy cheeks, and a nude-pink lip. The actress wore her long hair sleek and straight with a middle parting, completing the elegant appearance.