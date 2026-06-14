Kareena Kapoor Steals The Spotlight In ₹41,000 Blush Pink Banarasi Suit At Aamir Khan Productions' 25-Year Celebration

Kareena Kapoor at Aamir Khan's Mumbai bash | Image Courtesy: Ashwini

As Bollywood's biggest names gathered to celebrate 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions, it was Kareena Kapoor who quietly stole the spotlight with an elegant ethnic look that was equal parts timeless and festive. Ditching high-octane glamour for understated sophistication, the actress arrived in a blush-pink Banarasi suit that beautifully honoured Indian craftsmanship while serving major style inspiration.

Kareena Kapoor's regal blush-pink Banarasi moment

For the star-studded celebration, Kareena chose a handwoven Banarasi suit from Ekaya, priced at ₹40,975. The ensemble drew inspiration from celebrated painter Amrita Sher-Gil, reflecting both artistic heritage and contemporary elegance.

The blush-pink ensemble was crafted from lustrous silk and featured a relaxed yet graceful silhouette that flowed effortlessly. The kurta stood out for its delicate cutwork Banarasi detailing, with floral motifs and intricate handwoven patterns.

Kareena paired the kurta with matching straight-fit trousers, allowing the rich weaving and artisanal details to remain the focal point. The matching dupatta followed the same craftsmanship, featuring ornate woven accents that elevated the ensemble without overpowering its soft aesthetic.

Keeping accessories minimal yet stunning, Kareena opted for a pair of stunning emerald-and-diamond chandelier earrings. Her beauty was soft yet glamorous, featuring glowing skin, smoky kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips. She slicked her hair back into a neat bun, putting the spotlight on her jewellery and suit look.