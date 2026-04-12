Kareena Kapoor Is No Less Than A Punjabi Kudi In ₹98,000 Philori Kurta & Pyjama

When it comes to serving desi glam with zero effort, Kareena Kapoor Khan is always a step ahead. The Bollywood actress recently turned heads at a jewellery event on April 11, stepping out in a look that felt straight out of a modern-day Punjabi dream that's impossible to ignore.

Kareena's desi glam

Kareena stepped out in an exquisite ‘Philori’ kurta set from Debyani & Co, and it was anything but basic. The kurta came in a rich indigo hue, brought to life with intricate ajrakh prints, a traditional hand-block technique known for its earthy charm.

What made it stand out even more was the detailed craftsmanship around the neckline. With geometric chevron patterns in ivory and red, the design almost created a structured, waistcoat-like illusion, adding depth and drama to the silhouette.

The fabric itself was a thoughtful mix of textures, combining delicate threadwork with touches of zardozi embroidery, making the piece feel festive yet wearable.

Instead of opting for predictable straight pants, Kareena went all out with a heavily detailed poncha salwar. Featuring vertical stripes and rich embroidery near the hem, the bottoms added volume and a vintage-inspired flair. Together, the kurta and pyjama set costs a decent ₹98,000, as per the label's website.

To balance the richness of the outfit, she layered it with a soft, sheer cream dupatta. Her accessories, however, were anything but subtle, featuring chunky gold jhumkas and stacked bangles.

Makeup followed her signature glow with soft brown smoky eyes, kohl-lined waterline, flushed peach cheeks, nude-brown lips and that radiant, dewy skin finish. A tiny red bindi and half-up, half-down hairdo tied everything together beautifully.