Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Too Hot To Handle In Vintage 1987 Red Gown, 75 Carat Ruby Necklace At Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 20, 2026
Bollywood's beloved star Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stepped out in a jaw-dropping vintage 1987 Vicky Tiel gown
It took inspiration from the famous red dress reminiscent of the iconic one worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman
The full-length gown featured ruched-pleated details, a strapless sweetheart neckline, a criss-cross effect, and a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her curves
Elevating the vintage glamour was a striking 75-carat Burmese ruby and diamond choker necklace
She paired it with a statement diamond ring and sleek pumps, letting the jewels amplify the fiery red palette
Kareena kept her beauty look equally bold with soft smoky eyes in pink tones, winged liner, mascara-heavy lashes, rouge-touched cheeks and glossy wine-tinted lips
Her silky straight hair, parted at the centre, flowed freely down her back, completing the old-Hollywood vibe.