Nysa Devgan Turns Modern Poo! Kajol's Daughter Recreates Kareena Kapoor's 2001 Bole Chudiyan Look In Manish Malhotra Lehenga

Bollywood nostalgia just got a Gen-Z glow-up. Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan stepped out in a look that channels Kareena Kapoor’s iconic 'Bole Chudiyan' moment from the 2001 cult-favourite film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but with a bold 2026 twist.

Decades after Poo made the embellished lehenga-choli the ultimate sangeet fantasy, Nysa has reimagined the classic in a way that feels modern and unapologetically glamorous.

Take a look:

Decoding Nysa’s modern-day Poo look

Nysa donned a breathtaking ombré lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra that faded from a delicate peach into a rich coral hue at the hem. The skirt was lavishly adorned with silver sequins and intricate floral threadwork, creating movement and sparkle with every step.

While Kareena's original look leaned playful and youthful, Nysa's interpretation embraced a sharper, more contemporary edge. She swapped the classic short-sleeved choli for a strapless bandeau blouse, giving the silhouette a sleek, modern appeal.

The real statement, however, was at the back, featuring a series of horizontal criss-cross straps that added a daring, almost couture-like finish to the traditional outfit.

Instead of piling on heavy jewellery, Nysa kept it minimal yet stunning. She accessorised with diamond drop earrings, a standout bracelet and minimal rings, letting the craftsmanship of the lehenga remain the focal point.

Her beauty look followed suit with luminous, dewy skin with softly flushed cheeks, defined brows, subtly shimmering eyes, and nude lips. She styled her hair in a sleek bun with soft side bangs framing her face, adding softness to her dazzling look.