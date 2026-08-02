Khushi Kapoor's Ethereal Butter Yellow Lehenga Deserves A Spot On Your Wedding Mood Board

Khushi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra lehenga | Instagram

If soft, romantic wedding fashion is your vibe, Khushi Kapoor has just delivered the perfect inspiration. While attending a close friend's wedding celebrations in London, the actress skipped dramatic jewel tones and embraced a dreamy butter-yellow palette instead, offering a fresh, elegant look that felt equal parts timeless and effortlessly festive.

Khushi Kapoor's butter yellow Manish Malhotra moment

For the celebration, Khushi slipped into a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring a fitted mermaid-style skirt that hugged the silhouette before gently flaring towards the hem, creating a graceful shape.

Instead of heavy traditional embroidery, the couture piece featured hand-crafted floral motifs scattered across the skirt and blouse in soft shades of blush pink, lavender and fresh green. Fine crystal work and shimmering sequins added subtle sparkle, allowing the intricate floral detailing to remain the hero.

The matching blouse elevated the ensemble with its sweetheart neckline and sheer full-length sleeves, lending the outfit a romantic, modern finish. Completing the look was a lightweight butter-yellow dupatta that flowed effortlessly without overpowering the detailed embroidery.

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Rather than piling on statement accessories, Khushi let refined diamonds do the talking. She donned a stunning necklace, featuring a sleek choker silhouette adorned with floral-inspired diamond detailing. Matching earrings completed the jewellery pairing, offering just enough sparkle without distracting from the intricate outfit.

Perhaps the most playful element of Khushi's ensemble was her choice of handbag. She carried the Judith Leiber Hot Air Balloon Marguerite minaudière, a crystal-encrusted evening bag crafted in the shape of a miniature hot air balloon and decorated with sparkling floral embellishments in pastel hues.

Khushi kept her makeup soft and glowing with rosy blush, glossy nude lips, warm neutral eye makeup, defined brows and fluttery lashes, while her sleek, centre-parted straight hair balanced the overall look with clean, polished styling.