Khushi Kapoor And Pratibha Ranta's Almost-Identical Manish Malhotra Looks Put Corset-Dupatta Dressing In Focus This Festive Season

Khushi Kapoor and Pratibha Ranta in Manish Malhotra ensembles | Instagram

Some fashion moments make you do a double take – and Khushi Kapoor and Pratibha Ranta just delivered one. Khushi recently shared a series of dreamy pictures in a dusty rose-pink Manish Malhotra ensemble, and soon after, Pratibha stepped out in a remarkably similar silhouette from the designer at his Mijwan showcase in Mumbai. Same designer, same corset-and-floor-length formula and even a similar dupatta placement, yet the two looks still had their own personalities.

And that is exactly what makes this fashion face-off interesting. While Nitanshi Goel also wore a similar Manish Malhotra silhouette in a different colour, with different embroidery and styling, Khushi and Pratibha’s ensembles came the closest in overall appearance.

Well, instead of picking who wore it better, here’s a closer look at how the two interpreted the trend – and how you can take the idea beyond the red carpet for the festive season.

Khushi Kapoor’s dusty rose take

Khushi’s version leaned into soft, understated glamour. The dusty rose-pink ensemble followed a fitted, floor-length silhouette that created a sleek column-like shape.

The bodice was the star of the outfit. Structured like a corset, it featured delicate ruching and pleated detailing that added texture while keeping the overall look elegant. A sweetheart off-shoulder neckline further highlighted the structured upper half.

She paired it with a matching dupatta wrapped around her neck, allowing the fabric to fall freely behind her back. The styling kept the outfit romantic rather than overly embellished.

Khushi also resisted the temptation to overload the look with accessories. Delicate diamond earrings and dainty rings were enough to complement the ensemble, while her messy low braid and loose face-framing strands brought a relaxed finish.

Her makeup followed the same muted palette with luminous skin, softly defined eyes, sculpted cheeks, a rosy-nude lip and a subtle highlight that caught the light across her cheekbones.

Pratibha Ranta gives the silhouette a peachy reboot

Pratibha’s Mijwan showcase appearance followed a strikingly similar fashion formula but brought it into a warmer peach colour.

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Her corset-style top featured the same ruching details, a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder pleated straps that fell softly around her arms. It was paired with a matching pleated skirt, creating a fluid, pre-draped-saree effect.

While Khushi wrapped a chiffon dupatta, Praibha added her own twist with a lacey drape cascading down behind her shoulders like a delicate cape.

Her styling was equally restrained. Tiny diamond studs were barely visible beneath her voluminous open waves, while a few diamond rings completed the jewellery. Her beauty look stayed within the same warm colour family, with glowing skin, soft pink blush, a nude-pink lip and subtly defined eyes.

Corset-meets-dupatta this season!

Khushi and Pratibha’s recent looks have made one thing clear: the corset-and-dupatta combination is having a major fashion moment this festive season. And the best part? You don’t need a couture wardrobe to recreate the trend.

For a festive evening, take the corset-and-drape formula and give it your own spin. Pair a structured blouse or corset-style top with a flowing skirt, a pre-draped saree or even wide-leg trousers. For a softer, contemporary mood, look to dusty rose, peach, champagne, mauve or powder pink.

Want more traditional glamour? Swap the minimal jewellery for a statement choker or layered necklace and add jhumkas or chandelier earrings. For a modern party, do the opposite – keep the jewellery tiny and let the silhouette do the talking.

The dupatta can also become your easiest styling trick. Instead of wearing it conventionally over both shoulders, loosely wrap it around the neck and let it fall behind you like a cape. A sheer embellished or lace version instantly adds movement without making the outfit feel heavy.