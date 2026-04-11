KATSEYE Surprises Fans At Coachella 2026 With KPop Demon Hunter's 'Golden', Lara Licking Megan On Stage Goes Viral

KATSEYE Coachella 2026 | X

The desert just got hotter and a whole lot louder! IT global girl group KATSEYE made a jaw-dropping debut at iconic Coachella 2026, delivering a performance packed with surprises, high-energy choreography, and a viral moment no one saw coming. From unexpected collaborations to onstage antics, their set had fans talking long after the lights went out.

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KATSEYE's power-packed Coachella set without Manon

Performing as a five-member unit – Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung – the group took over the Sahara stage at Coachella on April 10. Noticeably absent was member Manon Bannerman, who is currently on a hiatus, making this their first major performance without her.

Despite being one member short, the group didn't hold back. They kicked off their set with their latest track "Pinky Up," followed by fan favourites like "Debut" and "Touch." Their confidence, vocals, daring couture and chemistry on stage proved they’re more than ready to command a global audience, even amid lineup changes

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'Golden' takes over the Sahara stage

Just when fans thought they'd seen it all, the stage transformed into something straight out of a K-pop fantasy. The group teamed up with the fictional act Huntr/x from KPop Demon Hunters for a special performance of the Oscar-winning track "Golden."

Voices from both groups blended seamlessly as performers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami joined KATSEYE on stage. As the song began in darkness, the crowd quickly recognised the track, and when the lights came on, the roar was instant. With eight voices harmonising in sync, the moment felt larger than life, almost like a one-night-only supergroup had been born.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lara licks Megan in viral moment

But it wasn’t just the music making waves. A candid moment between Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel quickly took over social media. During an intense, pink-lit segment of the show, Lara playfully licked Megan’s face mid-performance, something that instantly caught fans’ attention.

While unexpected, the moment aligns with the group’s reputation for bold, unfiltered stage presence. Known for their playful chemistry and boundary-pushing performances, KATSEYE once again proved they’re not afraid to keep things unpredictable.