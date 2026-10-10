Katrina Kaif Wows In ₹1.51 Lakh Burgundy Scarf Blazer And Satin Skirt In Another London Appearance |

Katrina Kaif is serving one stylish look after another in London! The actor, who recently attended a Kay Beauty event in the city, turned heads in a rich plum-purple ensemble that brought together elegant tailoring, luxurious satin and contemporary glamour.

After making a statement in a chocolate-brown pantsuit during an earlier London outing, Katrina is back with another sophisticated look that proves a well-tailored blazer can be anything but ordinary.

For her latest appearance, Katrina opted for the Isabel Jacket by Roksanda, priced at ₹1,51,900. Crafted from rich burgundy satin, the jacket features a refined tailored silhouette, structured shoulders, a deep V neckline and a single-button closure.

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What truly sets the outfit apart is its integrated satin scarf, which falls gracefully over the shoulder, adding a dramatic yet elegant touch to the ensemble.

Katrina paired the statement jacket with a satin skirt by Veronica Beard, creating a coordinated look that leaned into the fabric's natural sheen. She completed the ensemble with boots from Jimmy Choo, adding a contemporary edge to the otherwise elegant outfit.

The rich plum-purple hue lends the outfit a luxurious appeal, while the glossy satin finish catches the light beautifully. The structured silhouette keeps the look polished, and the scarf detail introduces an element of fluidity, making the blazer stand out from conventional eveningwear.

Earlier, the actor was spotted in London wearing a rich chocolate-brown ensemble that balanced formal sophistication with effortless glamour.

The look featured an oversized blazer with broad lapels, paired with a matching top for a sleek monochromatic effect. The highlight was her draped, dhoti-style trousers, whose gathered detailing and voluminous folds added an unconventional twist to classic tailoring.