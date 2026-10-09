'Would Be Paralysed With Fear If...' Katrina Kaif Addresses Online Trolling Amid Postpartum Body-Shaming After Salman Khan's Support - VIDEO

Katrina Kaif Shares Powerful Message Amid Body-Shaming | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Katrina Kaif appears to have indirectly addressed the online trolling she faced following her public appearance at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations, where she was spotted alongside her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Several social media users commented on her appearance, sparking criticism of the body-shaming directed at the actress.

Katrina Kaif Talks About Criticism Amid Body-Shaming

Katrina, who was in London on October 8 to celebrate the first anniversary of Kay Beauty’s launch in the UK, spoke about online criticism and cautioned against letting social media narratives affect one's self-worth and inner value. She said that with so many opinions circulating online, constantly trying to cater to them could ultimately hamper one’s ability to make independent choices.

"Personally, for me, every time I face critique or comments, if I let that dictate my actions... I would have been paralysed with fear unable to move ahead in my life or in any sphere of life. There are times when the world is going to celebrate you, and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader."

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'You Kind Of Have To Accept Yourself'

Furthermore, Katrina talked about the importance of self-acceptance and staying true to oneself, acknowledging that confidence and self-perception can fluctuate across different days and phases of life. She said that while there may be times when a person feels they are excelling at everything, there may also be moments of self-doubt or periods when they are still working towards becoming the best version of themselves.

Katrina's remarks came days after her former boyfriend Salman Khan came out in her support and slammed trolls on Bigg Boss 20.

What Did Salman Khan Say?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November last year. Addressing the trolling directed at Katrina after her pregnancy, Salman defended the actress during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman questioned why people were commenting on Katrina's weight and appearance after she had recently become a mother. He pointed out that gaining weight after pregnancy is normal and said that Katrina would get back in shape when she returned to films. He also stressed that she should be allowed to spend time with her family.

In a dramatic response to the trolls, Salman also removed his jacket and T-shirt on television and appeared shirtless, seemingly making a point about the way people judge others based on their physical appearance.