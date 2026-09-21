'Meine Halka Sa Joke Kiya...': Pakistani RJ Apologises To Katrina Kaif For Body-Shaming Her After Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Reaction

Pakistani RJ Apologises To Katrina Kaif For Trolling Her Post-Pregnancy Weight | Photo Via Instagram

Pakistani RJ Dr Ejaz Waris had earlier trolled Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain following her appearance at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations, where she was spotted with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. While Katrina has remained silent about the trolling, her former boyfriend and actor Salman Khan strongly called out the remarks on Bigg Boss 20.

Following Salman’s comments, Waris issued an apology to both Katrina and Salman, referring to them as his “favourites.”

Pakistani RJ Apologises To Katrina Kaif

The Pakistani RJ shared a video on his Instagram handle and said, "I am really sorry Katrina Kaif, agaar aapka dil dhukha hai, sorry everyone jiska dil tootha. Mein toh bohot casual andaz mein bol diya tha without any body-shaming intention, lekin pata nahi kis flow mein meine woh baat keh di. Meine galat kiya. Sorry Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and viewers. Meri bilkul bhi neeyat aisi nahi thi, aur na hi meine body-shaming ki hai."

Check out the video:

'Halka Sa Joke Kiya...'

He explained that he realised his remark was wrong and said it had come out in the flow of conversation, without any ill intention or intent to body-shame Katrina while he was reviewing the "best looks" of couples at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

"Meine bas ek hookline ke daur mein, shuru mein halka sa joke kiya," he added.

Calls Katrina Kaif 'Superstar Of India'

The RJ further acknowledged his mistake, saying he had been carrying a sense of guilt over his remarks and wanted to take back his words. He added that while some people might accuse him of apologising out of fear, he was not concerned about such reactions.

He said he was sincerely sorry to Katrina Kaif, whom he referred to as a "superstar of India"and "the world."