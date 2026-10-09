Katrina Kaif Turns Heads In Chocolate Brown Pantsuit With Dhoti-Style Trousers At London Event | Instagram

Katrina Kaif is bringing her signature understated elegance to London with a sophisticated boss-lady look. The actor arrived in the city on October 8 to celebrate one year of Kay Beauty in the UK, and her fashion choice for the occasion was all about monochromatic dressing, relaxed tailoring and contemporary power dressing.

Katrina opted for a rich chocolate brown ensemble that struck the perfect balance between formal sophistication and effortless glamour. The outfit featured an oversized blazer with broad lapels, lending structure to the silhouette while keeping the overall look relaxed. Layered over a matching top, the jacket created a seamless monochromatic effect that made the earthy shade stand out.

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The highlight of her ensemble was undoubtedly the draped, dhoti-style trousers. Designed with gathered detailing and voluminous folds, the trousers added an unconventional twist to the classic pantsuit. The fluid drape softened the structured blazer, creating an interesting contrast between sharp tailoring and relaxed, statement-making design.

Katrina completed the outfit with sleek black pointed-toe leather boots, adding a polished finish to the look. The footwear complemented the deep brown palette while giving the ensemble a sharper, more defined edge.

Keeping her beauty look equally effortless, the actor wore her long, dark hair in loose cascading waves, swept over one shoulder. Her understated styling allowed the outfit's silhouette and rich colour to remain the focus.

The actor also spoke about online criticism and cautioned against letting social media narratives affect one's self-worth and inner value. She said that with so many opinions circulating online, constantly trying to cater to them could ultimately hamper one’s ability to make independent choices.

"Personally, for me, every time I face critique or comments, if I let that dictate my actions... I would have been paralysed with fear unable to move ahead in my life or in any sphere of life. There are times when the world is going to celebrate you, and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader."