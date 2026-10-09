Rakul Preet Singh Serves Chic Energy Her Pre-Birthday Eve In Butter Yellow Cinched Jacket and Flared Skirt

By: Rutunjay Dole | October 09, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh exuded chic power suit energy in a soft butter yellow co-ord set by designer Dhruv Kapoor for her pre-birthday eve look.
She wore a cinched jacket crafted from butter yellow textured fabric, priced at ₹42,000, which gave her silhouette a modern and tailored structure.
The jacket was defined by its sharp lapel collar, tailored half-sleeves, and a neat front button closure that cinched gracefully at her waist.
She paired the blazer top with a matching butter yellow textured flared skirt, available for ₹37,000.
Her beauty direction embraced a soft glow with defined brows, fluttery lashes, a flush of warm blush on her cheeks, and a glossy nude-pink lip.
Elevating the monochrome palette, she accessorized with statement chunky gold geometric hoop earrings that added a sculpted high-fashion edge. Her wrists and fingers were adorned with layered gold bangles and metallic rings.
Styled in a romantic messy top bun, her hair featured soft face-framing tendrils that softened the sharp lines of her power outfit.