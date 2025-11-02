 Kartik Aaryan Eats THESE Plant-Based Protein Options Instead Of Meat In His Strict Vegetarian Diet
Kartik Aaryan shared, "Making good body on a veg diet… paneer khaya, sprouts khaaye, plant-based protein khaaye, tofu khaya, aur raat ko ek soup peke so jaata tha."

Updated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s dedication to fitness goes far beyond gym sessions, it’s rooted in his disciplined vegetarian lifestyle. The actor, known for his lean frame and boy-next-door charm, has proven that one doesn’t need to rely on meat to build muscle or stay in shape. His plant-based diet is simple, structured, and surprisingly effective.

Kartik's pure veg diet

Speaking during the podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Kartik revealed that his fitness journey thrives on consistency and clean eating. “Making good body on a veg diet… paneer khaya, sprouts khaaye, plant-based protein khaaye, tofu khaya, aur raat ko ek soup peke so jaata tha,” he shared, highlighting that the secret lies not in complex meal plans but in discipline.

For Kartik, food is fuel and he follows his diet with almost robotic precision. “It became like a robotic thing. Jaise raat ko tomato soup peeta hu, toh woh tomato soup pure six mahine chalta hai, kuch usme koi change nahi hai,” the actor added. This unwavering routine ensures that his body stays in balance while meeting all its nutritional needs.

The rise of plant-based protein diet

Plant-based protein sources like paneer, tofu, lentils, sprouts, and soy form the backbone of Kartik’s diet, offering muscle-building amino acids without the saturated fats found in meat. Nutritionists often praise such diets for being heart-friendly and easier on digestion.

With plant-based eating gaining global traction, Kartik’s approach stands as proof that vegetarianism and fitness go hand in hand.

