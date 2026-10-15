Karan Aujla Celebrates Wife Palak's Birthday In An Intimate Bash; Dons ₹2.13 Cr Watch- Visuals Inside |

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla made his wife Palak Aujla’s 31st birthday extra special with an intimate celebration. Glimpses from the private bash have surfaced online, offering fans a peek into the couple’s special moments as they celebrated the occasion surrounded by loved ones.

In the now-viral visuals, Karan can be seen walking alongside Palak as the couple makes its way towards the birthday cake-cutting ceremony. With guests cheering for them, the two shared the spotlight in coordinated black outfits, keeping their looks understated yet elegant.

Palak looked stunning in an off-shoulder black evening gown that added a touch of glamour to the intimate celebration. She completed her outfit with a sleek black rope-like accessory draped around her neck, creating a distinctive, contemporary look. Karan, meanwhile, kept things casual in a black sweatshirt, complementing his wife’s all-black ensemble.

While the birthday celebration was intimate, Karan’s choice of accessory brought a dose of luxury to the occasion. The singer was reportedly spotted wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980/1R-001 Chronograph, a rose-gold timepiece featuring a striking black gradient dial.

The watch, known for its distinctive design and luxurious finish, is estimated to have a market value of approximately ₹2.13 crore, or around $224,500. Crafted in rose gold, it added a statement touch to Karan’s otherwise relaxed outfit.