Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Sindoori Red Suit As Saif Ali Khan Goes All-Black For The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show |

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made a stylish appearance on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, turning heads with their elegant ethnic ensembles. The couple was spotted posing for the paparazzi on October 14, and their pictures and videos have since been making the rounds on social media.

Kareena brought a touch of festive glamour to her appearance in a stunning sindoori red suit set by designer Arpita Mehta. The vibrant ensemble featured a long kurta paired with a matching Farshi salwar and dupatta, creating a traditional silhouette with a contemporary edge.

The kurta stood out for its intricate Bandhani detailing, complemented by delicate embroidery across the bodice, sleeves and hemline. Staying true to Arpita Mehta's signature aesthetic, the outfit featured mirror work and gota patti embellishments that added a subtle shimmer to the rich red fabric. A scoop neckline, full-length sleeves, a relaxed fit and a calf-length hem completed the design.

Keeping her accessories understated, Kareena opted for a pair of kundan earrings and gold strappy heels. Her minimal styling allowed the intricate craftsmanship and striking colour of the outfit to take centre stage, making it a perfect festive-inspired look.

Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, complemented his wife's vibrant ensemble with a sophisticated all-black outfit. The actor wore a black silk short kurta featuring a relaxed silhouette, side slits and sleeves casually pulled back. He layered it with a patterned silk bandhgala jacket, which featured a split neckline, front button closures and a sleeveless design.

The tailored jacket added structure to the otherwise relaxed ensemble, giving Saif a polished and regal appearance. While Kareena embraced rich colour and traditional embellishments, Saif kept things understated with classic black separates.