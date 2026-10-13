Madhuri Dixit Nene Dazzles in a Gold-Embroidered Lime-Green Silk Saree and Statement Geometric Neckline

By: Rutunjay D | October 13, 2026
Madhuri Dixit Nene defines timeless elegance in a vibrant lime-green silk saree that radiates fresh, festive charm.
The saree is crafted from a fluid silk fabric with a lustrous sheen that drapes effortlessly over her silhouette.
The standout element of the look is her matching lime-green blouse, designed with geometric neck cutouts and subtle embroidery along the collarline.
Fine gold zardozi and thread work embroidery detail the borders and pallu, featuring delicate floral and geometric motifs.
She complements the ensemble with statement gold chandelier earrings encrusted with pearls and emerald drops.
Adding a traditional touch, she sports a tiny green bindi on her forehead that anchors the entire color scheme.
Her hair is styled in a voluminous, soft-blown mane parted near the center with gentle waves cascading down her back.