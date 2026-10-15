Rashmika Mandanna Dazzles In A Midnight-Blue Crystal-Studded Indian Ensemble At Mumbai Pre-Diwali Bash |

Rashmika Mandanna is serving a striking blend of contemporary couture and traditional elegance as she gears up for the release of her upcoming film Ranabaali. The actress recently made a glamorous appearance at an event in Mumbai, turning heads in a midnight-blue ensemble that combined intricate craftsmanship with a dramatic silhouette.

For the occasion, Rashmika wore a custom-designed creation that stood out for its extraordinary crystal embellishments. The outfit marked a distinctive moment in Indian occasion wear, featuring what has been described as the first Indian ensemble crystallised with Swarovski elements. With its futuristic detailing and fluid draping, the look brought a fresh perspective to traditional festive fashion.

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The centrepiece of her outfit was a structured, strapless corset adorned with intricate geometric patterns and shimmering crystals. The fitted bodice accentuated the silhouette, while the carefully placed embellishments caught the light with every movement, lending the ensemble a dazzling finish.

She paired the corset with a floor-length drape in a rich royal-blue shade, which added movement and drama to the look. A coordinating dupatta, complete with an ornate metallic border, brought the entire ensemble together. The contrast between the sharply structured bodice and the soft, flowing drape created a striking balance between modern design and the timeless appeal of Indian attire.

Rashmika kept her beauty look equally polished, opting for sleek, centre-parted hair that framed her face. A deep berry lip added richness to her makeup, while softly defined eyes completed the glamorous look. She kept her jewellery delicate, allowing the intricate crystal work and dramatic silhouette to remain the focal points.