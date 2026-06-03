Kangana Ranaut Drinks Water From Her Old Silver Glass: Health Experts Reveals The Ayurvedic Logic Behind The Habit

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has once again sparked curiosity online, but this time it wasn't because of her fashion choices or a film promotion. During the recent trailer launch of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, the actress was spotted sipping water from a silver glass she has been carrying for years.

Interestingly, Kangana has previously opened up about the reason behind this long-standing habit, linking it directly to her Ayurvedic lifestyle.

Check it out below:

Why does Kangana drink water from silver glass?

During a 2025 podcast appearance with journalist Shubhankar Mishra while promoting Emergency, Kangana revealed that the silver glass is not a new addition to her routine. Calling it a cherished old possession, she said, "Bahut purana hai (It’s a very old silver glass)."

Explaining the reason behind using it, she added, “Moon… sheetalta… jinko pitta zyada hota hai (The moon… coolness… for those who have excess pitta dosha)."

According to Ayurvedic principles, Pitta dosha is associated with heat, metabolism and fiery energy within the body. Kangana believes drinking water from a silver vessel helps create a cooling effect and supports balance.

What Ayurveda says about silver vessels

According to Dr Partap Chauhan, world-renowned Ayurvedacharya and author, silver has long been valued in Ayurveda for its cooling nature. He explains that silver is believed to possess sheetal properties, which may help calm aggravated Pitta dosha and reduce sensations linked to excess internal heat, inflammation and overactive metabolism.

Dr Chauhan explained, "The ancient practice of drinking water stored in a silver vessel helps provide the body with subtle cooling, calming and centring effects, as well as a positive overall effect on a person's mental state, stability of mood and the ability to digest food comfortably."

"Silver has historically been considered to possess the ability to purify and rejuvenate the entire body. As with any other remedy, the effects of silver on a person's health should be seen as complementary to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including eating a balanced diet. However, Ayurveda does place more emphasis on the concept of "holistic health" than on a single remedy or a single vessel," the expert added.

Is there any scientific basis?

Dr Aniket Mule, Consultant in Internal Medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, says silver vessels have historically been used in many Indian households because silver possesses natural antimicrobial properties. These properties may help limit the growth of certain bacteria and microorganisms on surfaces.

However, he cautions against overstating the benefits. " drinking water from a silver glass should not be a substitute safe drinking water, filtration, or proper hygiene. The amount of silver that comes into contact with the water is very less, so the health benefits are likely modest rather than dramatic. There is no evidence that says drinking water from a silver glass can boost immunity, improve digestion, and even cure illnesses," explained Dr Mule.

He adds that the most important factor remains access to clean, safe drinking water, regardless of the vessel being used.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.