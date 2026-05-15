Kalyani Priyadarshan's Cannes 2026 Necklace Breaks The Internet, Adorns 533 Natural Diamonds: Know More

Kalyani Priyadarshan at Cannes 2026 | Instagram

Kalyani Priyadarshan has officially stepped into her Cannes era, and her very first appearance at the iconic film festival proved that understated glamour can make just as much noise as dramatic couture gowns. While many stars leaned into voluminous silhouettes and over-the-top red-carpet fashion, Kalyani chose a softer route with an elegant all-white ensemble that instantly stood out for its quiet luxury aesthetic.

Take a look:

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Cannes look with diamonds

For the recent Indian Pavilion event at Cannes, Kalyani opted for a sleek white ensemble that beautifully blended structured tailoring with fluid elegance. The actress slipped into a sleeveless blazer-inspired top featuring a plunging V-neckline, sharp lapel detailing, and a subtle peplum-style hem. She paired the tailored top with a flowing floor-length white skirt that came with delicate ruched detailing around the waist and hips.

While the monochrome outfit itself exuded elegance, it was Kalyani’s jewellery that truly elevated the look. The actress accessorised with statement pieces from Kalyan Jewellers, including layered rings and a striking necklace crafted with 533 natural diamonds.

The intricate jewellery piece featured a luxurious combination of gemstones, including ruby, tourmaline, crystal, and peridot, all set in 14K white gold. According to the brand, the statement necklace took nearly 45 days of craftsmanship to complete, making it one of the standout jewellery moments from Cannes this year.

Keeping the focus on her ensemble and jewellery, Kalyani chose fresh, natural glam for the occasion. Her makeup featured radiant skin, softly flushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and nude lips that perfectly complemented the all-white palette. She styled her hair in soft loose waves, adding an effortless, romantic finish to her sophisticated Cannes debut appearance.