Jugaad: Simple DIY hacks to make your life trouble- free

A clean home is a happy place to be at. It might not be your favourite pastime, but it’s something you have to do to optimise your home life and psyche. If you don’t do it, not only will your space be cluttered, but so will your mind. The health and wellness benefits are also important to note. A dust-free home is a home that keeps allergens, germs, and other pollutants at bay. Here are a few tips and tricks on how to maintain your house.

Material required

Ice cubes

Dish towel

Tong

Rubber band

Squeegee

Cotton pad

Cooking oil

Ice cubes: If you ever spill candle wax on a piece of furniture, don’t risk ruining its finish by trying to scrape it off. Instead, fill a plastic bag with ice cubes, place it over the wax, and let it sit for a few minutes. Once the wax has sufficiently cooled and hardened, you can pick it up easily without ruining your furniture's finish or fabric.

DIY duster: Having a hard time getting all the dust off your blinds? All it takes is a few items you already have in your home to get them squeaky clean. Simply wrap dish towels around either side of a pair of tongs, secure them with rubber bands, and you have got your very own DIY duster.

Squeegee: You may love your pets, but odds are you don’t relish getting covered in their fur every time you take a seat on a piece of fabric-upholstered furniture. Instead of spending endless cash on lint rollers that hardly pick up a thing, use a squeegee to get rid of all that excess hair — it will come off easily in a single pass.

Cooking oil: Anyone who has ever peeled a label off of a jar knows how frustrating it can be when the spot remains as sticky as honey. Thankfully, cooking oil makes it easy as pie to get rid of that residue. Using a cotton pad and some cooking oil, rub the sticky area and let it sit for a few minutes. Once the oil has sunk in, it will wipe away easily.