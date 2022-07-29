Six ways to use coffee beans...apart from your daily cuppa

Photo: Pixabay

Coffee is usually the first thing we reach for in the morning (and sometimes throughout the day). But there are so many more uses of the magical bean. From helping grow a better garden to scouring pots and pans, there is a whole lot coffee can do. After all, there is more to coffee than a caffeine kick.

Material required:

Coffee grounds

Brown sugar

Coconut oil/olive oil

Wicks

Tea light candles

Jelly jar

DIY exfoliating scrub: There is no need to buy pricey exfoliators when it is so easy to make your own at home. Slough dead skin off your body and face with this yummy-smelling combination: one part brown sugar and one part olive or coconut oil mixed with two parts leftover coffee grounds.

Coffee candles: Bring the smell of a coffee shop into your home by making coffee candles. Take some long wicks, melt seven or eight tea light candles, and slowly pour the wax into a small jelly jar, adding coffee grounds as you go. Light one of these and it will turn your living space into coffee-scented heaven.

Degreaser: Have some leftover coffee grounds after your morning pour-over? Use them to tackle that ring around the tub. Rub some coffee grounds into the grease or soap and it will gently buff off any residue. Rinse off the mixture with warm water afterwards and voila! A squeaky-clean tub.

Scour pots and pans: If you have a saucepan or a pot that is particularly difficult to clean, toss in a dash of coffee grounds. Paired with a washcloth, the abrasive nature of the coffee grounds will scour the surface, helping remove leftover debris from cooking. Rinse and rewash with soap and hot water to remove the grounds and sanitise.

Deterrent: Scattering brewed grounds in garden beds or sprinkling them on top of potted plants will keep away destructive pests like snails, slugs, and ants. And they will attract worms, which are great friends to have in the garden because they aerate the soil and speed up decomposition.