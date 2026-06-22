Janhvi Kapoor Is No Less Than A Runway Model In Head-To-Toe Miu Miu Look: Check Out

Janhvi Kapoor at revent beauty event |

If there's one Bollywood star who's been consistently delivering fashion moments this year, it's Janhvi Kapoor. Whether she's embracing vintage glamour or experimenting with edgy silhouettes, the actress seems to be having the time of her life with fashion, and honestly, we're here for it.

Janhvi goes full Miu Miu

Janhvi's latest appearance at Flipkart Beauty GlamUp 2026 was proof that she isn't just wearing runway looks anymore; she's carrying them with the confidence of a supermodel. Dressed head-to-toe in Miu Miu from the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection, the actress effortlessly channelled the label's signature aesthetic of playful layering and cool-girl sophistication.

She started with a crisp blue poplin shirt as the base layer, which peeked out beneath a navy cashmere cardigan vest. Over it sat a structured waxed suede leather vest, completed with kid mohair trousers that brought softness and movement to the outfit.

Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, the accessories added another layer of cool. Janhvi mixed silver hoops with a statement gold ear cuff, proving that mismatched jewellery can look incredibly chic when done right. She also wore a sleek watch, a few delicate rings and burgundy heels that added a subtle pop of colour to the predominantly blue ensemble.

Her beauty look kept things fresh and modern. Dewy skin, softly flushed cheeks, nude-toned eyes and glossy nude lips gave her an effortless glow. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a sleek half-up, half-down look with a side parting, perfectly complementing the outfit's polished vibe.

Another day, another fashion win

And if one runway-inspired look wasn't enough, Janhvi served yet another style moment at the Pop Mart x Lenskart event in Gurgaon. This time, the actress swapped Miu Miu's preppy layering for edgy Y2K aesthetics in a co-ord set from KNWLS London's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

She donned the brand's Tess top and matching Tess skirt in Combi Check, a look packed with lace-up details, flutter sleeves and an asymmetrical ruffled hem. The outfit perfectly captured KNWLS' signature mix of rebellious femininity and nostalgic early-2000s fashion.

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Janhvi paired the ensemble with patent leather Miu Miu slingbacks featuring buckle details, statement earrings and a sleek curly bun. Black-rimmed glasses added an unexpected twist, while soft glam makeup and smoked-out eyes completed the look.