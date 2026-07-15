Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On This Grand Chariot Festival

As the vibrant streets of Puri come alive with music, chants, and the joyful pull of giant chariots, Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 marks a time of deep devotion and celebration. This ancient festival, which began on July 16, sees Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra embark on their revered journey to the Gundicha Temple.
Whether you’re participating in person or sending wishes from afar, sharing heartfelt messages and greetings is a wonderful way to honor the spirit of this grand chariot festival.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 wishes, messages & more
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