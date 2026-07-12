When Is Jagannath Rath Yatra In Mumbai? Correct Date, Route And Other Important Details Of Chariot Festival

Jagannath Rath Yatra In Mumbai | Vijay Gohil

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a grand festival celebrated mainly in Puri, Odisha, and across the country. The festival is also celebrated in Mumbai. In 2026, the City of Dreams is all set to celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra, with thousands of devotees expected to participate in the annual chariot festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. The vibrant procession, inspired by the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri, brings together devotees from across Maharashtra to mark one of Hinduism's most significant festivals.

Mumbai to celebrate Rath Yatra 2026

This year, the Mumbai Rath Yatra will be held on July 16, coinciding with the traditional observance of the festival. Several Jagannath temples and spiritual organisations across the city, including the ISKCON temples, have planned grand celebrations featuring devotional singing, bhajans, kirtans, cultural performances, and the ceremonial pulling of beautifully decorated chariots.

The Rath Yatra is set to begin from New Link Road in Andheri West and will proceed towards ISKCON Juhu, traversing several significant roads along the way. The elaborately designed wooden chariots, embellished with vibrant flowers and cultural patterns, will be accompanied by spiritual music, kirtans, dancing devotees, and artistic displays.

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Ceremonial pulling of the chariot

The ceremonial pulling of the chariot is among the key traditions of the festival. Participation in this ritual is believed to confer blessings and spiritual benefits. Participants will also distribute prasadam and snacks to devotees and visitors during the procession, while several cultural performances and devotional events are expected to enhance the festive spirit.

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Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra of Puri, which is mentioned in the Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Skanda Purana, and Kapila Samhita, is one of the largest chariot festivals celebrated in Hinduism. According to the Puranas, the festival marks the occasion when Lord Jagannath, believed to be a form of Lord Vishnu, undertook a journey around the city on a chariot and stayed at his aunt's abode for a week along with his brother Balabhadra and his sister Subhadra.

Since then, the festival has been observed on the second day of the bright half of the Ashadha month in the Hindu calendar, with devotees flooding the streets to pull the chariot carrying the idols of the Lord and his siblings.