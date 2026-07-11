Rath Yatra 2026: Puri Gears Up For Mahaprabhu's Arrival With Stunning Decorations Along 3-Km Stretch

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most revered Hindu festivals celebrated in Puri, Odisha. The festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu. Celebrated every year, it attracts large numbers of devotees from across the world. This year's Jagannath Rath Yatra began on June 29, 2026, on the auspicious day of Snan Purnima.

The holy town is witnessing a vibrant transformation as preparations for Rath Yatra 2026 enter the final stage. Hundreds of artists from Odisha and other parts of the country have come together to decorate the nearly 3-kilometre-long Bada Danda (Grand Road). The sacred route of the world-renowned Rath Yatra comes alive with millions of devotees, colourful festivities and massive wooden chariots.

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Puri enters final stage of Rath Yatra preparations

Puri, one of the holiest places in the country, has reached the final stage of preparations for the annual festival. Devotees and artists from various parts of the country were seen decorating Bada Danda, the grand road.

The stretch connecting the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple has been adorned with colourful murals, traditional motifs, rangoli designs and decorative installations inspired by Odisha's rich cultural heritage. The artwork reflects themes from Jagannath culture, mythology and the state's famous Pattachitra art, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Artists have been working day and night to complete the decorations before the annual chariot festival begins. Local residents, devotees and tourists have gathered along the route to witness the creative efforts.

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Administration prepares to facilitate pilgrims

The district administration, along with various cultural organisations, has coordinated the beautification drive to ensure that the city offers a memorable experience to the devotees expected to attend the festival. Besides artistic decorations, the route has also been cleaned, illuminated and equipped with essential facilities for pilgrims.

Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of Hinduism's most revered festivals, celebrated annually in Puri, Odisha. Jagannath Temple is also part of Bada Char Dham, and the temple is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu.

During the religious festival, Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, travels in magnificent wooden chariots from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The annual procession attracts devotees from across India and abroad.