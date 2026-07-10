Rath Yatra 2026: Puri Declares No-Fly Zone For Drones During Jagannath Chariot Festival From July 16 to 27; Check Details

Puri Declares No-Fly Zone For Drones During Jagannath Chariot Festival |

Odisha has geared up for one of the biggest festivals of Lord Jagannath in Puri. The Rath Yatra will commence on July 16, 2026, and it will conclude on July 27, 2026. The Puri district administration has declared a 5-km radius around the holy town a 'No Flying Zone' for drones from Thursday, July 16, in view of the annual Rath Yatra. The step has been taken to ensure the safety and security of millions of devotees expected to attend the annual festival.

The decision has been taken as part of extensive security arrangements for one of India's largest religious gatherings. The temporary ban prohibits the operation of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the festival area unless prior permission is obtained from the competent authorities.

No-fly zone declared in Puri

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is one of the major Hindu observances, which is celebrated every year. Devotees from across the world come to take part in the festival and seek blessings of Lord Jagannath. This year is also likely to see lakhs of devotees in the Chariot Festival, and to ensure safety and smooth management, the Puri district administration has declared a 5-km radius around the town a 'No-Flying Zone' for drones. The official notification was issued Friday, July 10, 2026.

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Reason behind drone ban

The restriction aims to prevent potential security threats, manage the massive crowds, and avoid disruptions during the movement of the three majestic chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra. Authorities have said that unauthorised drone operations could pose risks to public safety and interfere with surveillance and emergency response efforts.

However, only government agencies and security personnel authorised for official surveillance and monitoring will be allowed to operate drones during the restricted period.

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Security arrangements for Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra draws lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year. To manage the influx, Odisha Police has deployed thousands of security personnel, along with AI-enabled surveillance systems, CCTV cameras, anti-drone technology, quick response teams, and disaster management units across Puri.

Authorities have also appealed to visitors to cooperate with security personnel, follow designated routes, and avoid carrying prohibited items during the festivities.

About Jagannath Rath Yatra

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of Hinduism's most revered festivals, celebrated annually in Puri, Odisha. Jagannath Temple is also part of Bada Char Dham, and the temple is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu.

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During the festival, Lord Jagannath, accompanied by his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra, travels from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple in beautifully decorated wooden chariots. The grand procession symbolises the deities' annual journey to their aunt's home and attracts millions of devotees who gather to pull the sacred chariots and seek divine blessings.