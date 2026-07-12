When Is Rath Yatra 2026? July 15 Or July 16? Here's The Correct Date And Everything To Know About The Chariot Festival

Ratha Yatra 2026 |

Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most sacred Hindu observances celebrated in Odisha. Every year, the chariot festival attracts devotees from across the world. The annual festivities begin with Snan Purnima, which this year was celebrated on June 28, 2026. However, there has been some confusion over whether Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 will be observed on July 15 or July 16. Keep reading to know more.

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When is Rath Yatra 2026?

According to the Drik Panchang, Rath Yatra will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2026, coinciding with Dwitiya Tithi (the second day of the waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Ashadha. While certain panchangs or regional calendars may display varying dates due to differences in tithi timings, the grand annual chariot festival in Puri, Odisha, will take place on July 16.

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 11:50 AM on Jul 15, 2026

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 08:52 AM on Jul 16, 2026

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Rath Yatra

Rath Yatra is one of Hinduism's most significant festivals and commemorates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, located about three kilometres away. The deities travel in three elaborately decorated wooden chariots that are rebuilt every year using traditional methods and sacred neem wood.

The festival attracts millions of devotees from India and abroad, who gather in Puri to witness the grand procession. A key ritual is the Chhera Pahanra, during which the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri ceremonially sweeps the chariots with a golden broom, symbolising that everyone is equal.

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Security arrangements for Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra draws lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year. To manage the influx, Odisha Police has deployed thousands of security personnel, along with AI-enabled surveillance systems, CCTV cameras, anti-drone technology, quick response teams, and disaster management units across Puri.

Authorities have also appealed to visitors to cooperate with security personnel, follow designated routes, and avoid carrying prohibited items during the festivities.