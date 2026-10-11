Isha Ambani's Maximalist Lehenga Choli At Swadesh's Celebration Is Your Sign To Go All Out For Garba Night This Navratri

Isha Ambani at Swadesh’s first anniversary celebration in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Navratri 2026 is officially here, and if you have been waiting for an excuse to bring out your most maximalist, vibrant ethnic wear, Isha Ambani has just the fashion inspiration you might need. At the Swadesh first anniversary celebration in Mumbai on October 10, held on the eve of Shardiya Navratri, the businesswoman stepped out in a jaw-dropping custom lehenga choli, designed by Swadesh X Torani, that celebrated Indian art through intricate embroidery, vibrant colours and traditional embellishments.

Isha Ambani wows in regal lehenga choli



Isha’s lehenga was anything but understated. The voluminous skirt featured elaborate hand embroidery inspired by traditional Indian architecture, with miniature-style scenes and decorative motifs transforming the fabric into a visual celebration of heritage. Jharokha-inspired frames showcased mythological imagery, including Lord Krishna, alongside figures in traditional attire, blooming lotuses and wildlife motifs such as swans. Richly embellished borders and colourful detailing added to the ensemble’s ornate finish.

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She paired the lehenga with an equally exquisite choli. Featuring a V-shaped neckline and short sleeves, the blouse was adorned with intricate panels that complemented the skirt. What made it particularly eye-catching was the playful detailing with colourful latkans, tiny trinkets and dangling ghunghroos along the hem and sleeves that brought the unmistakable festive feel to the outfit.

Isha skipped the dupatta, allowing the elaborate blouse and the lehenga’s intricate artwork to take centre stage. However, she didn't miss on the jewellery. A layered choker featuring dark beads and green stones framed her neckline, while matching jhumkas and green bangles picked up the ensemble’s earthy tones.

For beauty, she kept things fresh with softly waved hair styled half-up and half-down, minimal makeup and a subtle bindi. The result was a look that balanced the drama of maximalist embroidery with a relatively effortless beauty finish.

Take inspiration for a grand garba night



Isha Ambani’s outfit offers plenty of inspiration if you are planning a statement look for one of Navratri’s biggest Garba nights. Start with a lehenga that stands out through its craftsmanship and detailing. Instead of opting for conventional floral embroidery, explore designs featuring traditional Indian motifs, architectural patterns, mythological scenes or regional textile influences.

A statement choli can make even a relatively simple lehenga look festive. Take cues from Isha’s V-neck blouse and look for colourful embroidery, mirror work, playful latkans or dangling embellishments that add movement to your outfit. You can skip the dupatta if your ensemble works without it and you feel comfortable dancing that way.

For accessories, pick a colour from your lehenga and carry it through your jewellery, just as Isha paired green stones with matching bangles. If your outfit is heavily embellished, let a statement necklace or a pair of silber jhumkas do the talking instead of overloading on accessories.



Since Garba nights involve hours of dancing, comfort is just as important as the overall look. Make sure your blouse and skirt are secured properly, choose footwear that allows you to move with ease and check that your jewellery, latkans and other dangling details do not get in the way.