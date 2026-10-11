Nita Ambani Celebrates Swadesh's First Anniversary In Regal Banarasi Saree On Navratri Eve

Nita Ambani at Swadesh’s first anniversary in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Nita Mukesh Ambani and her family celebrated first anniversary of luxury brand Swadesh in Mumbai on October 10, bringing together prominent names from the industry to honour Indian artisans and craftsmanship. Held on the eve of Shardiya Navratri, the occasion also turned into a showcase of festive fashion, with Nita leading the evening in a rich magenta Banarasi saree that set the tone for the glamorous night.

Decoding Nita Ambani’s rich saree moment



Nita’s saree was a celebration of traditional Indian textiles, featuring a deep magenta base that gave the ensemble a rich, festive finish. Elaborate gold motifs ran across the fabric, bringing together elephants, paisley patterns and floral designs. These intricate details lent the drape a heritage-inspired aesthetic, while the broad border, adorned with gold and multicoloured patterns, added another layer of visual richness.

Instead of pairing the saree with a conventional matching blouse, she opted for a deep burgundy velvet creation. The short-sleeved blouse featured ornate gold embroidery around the neckline and shoulders, with embellished cuffs adding to its detailed construction. The contrast between the magenta silk and dark velvet brought depth to the ensemble without taking away from the saree’s intricate weave.

Her accessories followed the same rich, traditional palette. Nita wore dangling statement earrings alongside a layered necklace made of magenta beads, creating a coordinated finish. Matching kadas adorned her wrists, while a statement ruby ring sat prominently on her finger. A small red bindi tied the look together, reinforcing its classic Indian aesthetic.

For beauty, she kept things polished rather than dramatic. Her hair was neatly secured in a bun, allowing the jewellery and blouse details to remain in focus. Dewy skin, shimmering eyes, subtle blush and a soft pink lip rounded off her regal look.