Radhika Merchant Ditches Traditional Blouse For Strapless Corset At Ambani's Mumbai Celebration: See What Others Wore

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at Swadesh’s Mumbai gala | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

When the Ambani family hosts a celebration, the fashion moments are always worth watching. This time, the choti bahu Radhika Merchant brought a contemporary edge to festive dressing as the family marked the first anniversary of Swadesh in Mumbai on October 10, on the eve of Navratri. While the occasion celebrated Indian craftsmanship and brought together several A-list names, Radhika’s unusual take on the saree stole the spotlight.

Radhika Merchant makes a case for saree-corset combo



Forget the conventional blouse-and-saree combination. Radhika’s custom ensemble created in collaboration with Swadesh and Mayyur Girotra took a more contemporary route, with a structured strapless corset replacing the traditional blouse. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and elaborate embellishment, the fitted piece became the focal point of the outfit, lending the otherwise heritage-inspired ensemble a modern couture feel.

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The saree, meanwhile, brought together shades of olive and antique gold. Its handloom textile was decorated with intricate botanical patterns, floral details and vintage-inspired vines, allowing the craftsmanship to shine through.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at Mumbai event | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the drape also moved away from the conventional way of wearing a saree. Rather than letting the pallu fall in a familiar back-facing arrangement, Radhika carried it loosely over her hand at the front. The styling kept the corset visible and created a distinctive silhouette without taking attention away from the textile.

Her accessories continued the look’s maximalist mood. A statement choker and elaborate earrings brought a jewellery-heavy finish, while a gold clutch complemented the saree’s warm tones. A sleek bun kept her hair away from the neckline, allowing the corset’s detailing and the jewellery to remain in focus. Her beauty look featured dewy skin, brown-toned eye makeup, contoured cheeks, a luminous highlight and nude lips.

What other Ambani family members wore



Radhika wasn’t the only member of the family bringing festive fashion to the occasion. Standing beside her, Anant Ambani opted for a deep navy silk kurta-pyjama, layered with a gold-thread embroidered Nehru jacket featuring traditional animal motifs, including elephants and birds. He finished the outfit with light-coloured sneakers for a relaxed touch.

Ambani family at Swadesh’s first anniversary celebration | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Shloka Mehta embraced a brighter palette, wearing an ethnic ensemble featuring vibrant shades of orange, pink, turquoise, green and blue. Emerald jewellery and a glowing makeup accentuated her colourful look.



Akash Ambani chose a purple kurta-pyjama set paired with a deep pink Nehru jacket, while Mukesh Ambani kept his outfit classic in a bandhgala suit with trousers.