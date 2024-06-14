International Yoga Day 2024: Trikonasana, Tips To Perform And Benefits

Canva

It is always easy find excuses to not do any physical activity that could make us sweat. We don't realise how necessary it is for our body to keep moving and perform exercises that will benefit our physical and mental well-being. Yoga is a form of exercise that you can perform from the comfort of your home and it does not require a lot of effort to learn these yoga asanas. One such Yoga asana is Trikonasana. It is easy to perform and has multiple health benefits.

What Is Trikonasana?

Asana in Sanskrit means posture and trikon means a triangle or three corners. Trikonasana yoga involves spreading the hands and legs apart, without bending the knees, to form a 90-degree angle between the upper and lower bodies. The angle your body forms when performing this asana is how it got its name in the first place.



The hamstrings, shoulders, hips, and spine are all worked out by the deep stretch of trikonasana. It also strengthens the muscles in the ankles, legs, and core, improving stability and balance. Frequent trikonasana practice enhances flexibility, posture, and body awareness. In general, Trikonasana can be divided into three categories: Utthita Trikonasana, Parivrtta Trikonasana, and Baddha Trikonasana.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How To Perform Trikonasana?

Trikonasana is an easy Asana to perform. Follow these steps to get the most benefits of Trikonasana.

1. Beginning at the front of the mat, place your feet three to four feet apart and point your toes forward. Turn your right foot out ninety degrees and slide your left foot in slightly.

2. Inhale, raise your arms to shoulder level, then lower your hands. Exhale as you bend from the waist, keeping your body open, and reach your right hand toward your right foot.

3. Keeping your right hand on your shin (the front of your leg between your knee and ankle), ankle, or the floor, depending on what feels comfortable, lift your left arm toward the ceiling with your fingers pointing upward.

4. Keep your chest open and glance up or in the direction of your left fingertips. Keep your shoulders straight, lift your head, and cast your gaze upward. Hold on a moment. Once you're back to standing, repeat on the other side.

Canva

Benefits Of Trikonasana

1. Holding this pose for several breaths strengthens the muscles in the back, shoulders, chest, legs, and hips, improving stability and range of motion. It improves these areas' flexibility and range of motion.

2. Regular practice of Trikonasana helps to straighten the spine and improve posture by stretching the spine and opening the chest. It reduces the likelihood of developing disorders related to posture.

3. Performing Trikonasana can help in digestion. When you perform this asana, your digestive system is stretched intensely. This is help in enhancing the blood flow which can help in easing constipation and help in maintaining a healthy digestive system.

4. Trikonasana helps in relieving stress and anxiety. When you use deep breathing techniques while exercising, it automatically promotes peace of mind and helps you relax.