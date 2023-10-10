International Day Of The Girl Child 2023: Know The Theme And Significance Of The Day

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed on October 11 each year. This day was established by the United Nations to promote the rights of girls and address the unique challenges they face around the world. It was first celebrated in 2012 as a way to raise awareness about gender inequality and to advocate for girls' rights and empowerment.

The day focuses on various issues that affect girls globally, including access to education, gender-based violence, child marriage, and discrimination. It aims to highlight the importance of providing girls with equal opportunities and ensuring that they can grow up in a safe and supportive environment.

Each year, the United Nations and various organizations use this day to promote initiatives and campaigns to empower girls and young women, as well as to raise awareness about the need for gender equality. Activities and events are organized to engage communities, governments, and individuals in promoting the rights and well-being of girls worldwide.

The theme for the International Day of the Girl Child varies from year to year. The theme for this year is “Day of the Girl Child” also known as “Digital Generation. Our generation.” It provides a platform for the global community to understand the disadvantages girls face online. 2.2 billion people under the age of 25 do not have internet access, with the majority being girls.

