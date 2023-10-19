 International Chefs Day 2023: Date, Theme, History About The Day Celebrating Chefs
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
International Chefs Day is observed worldwide on October 20 each year. The day serves as a tribute to chefs and promotes the importance of healthy eating. This annual event features a designated theme; this year’s theme for International Chefs Day is "Growing Great Chefs."

Dr. Bill Gallagher, a distinguished master chef and former president of the World Association of Chefs Societies (Worldchefs), established International Chefs Day in 2004.

In contrast to many contemporary professions, the role of a chef has been integral to our society throughout history. Food, being a fundamental necessity, has been subject to experimentation for millennia. As early as the first century A.D, a Roman epicure named Marcus Apicius authored the world's inaugural cookbook, aptly named 'Apicius' or 'The Art of Cooking.'

This historic tome contained over 400 recipes, and Marcus went to great lengths to source the required ingredients, underscoring the enduring significance of culinary exploration.

Read Also
World Food Day 2023: Date, Significance And 5 Interesting Facts About Food
