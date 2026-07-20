Inside Luxurious FIFA World Cup Stadium VIP Suite Worth ₹73 Lakh Per Person; Unlimited Champagne, Best View & Huge Premium Buffet

Inside Luxurious FIFA World Cup Stadium VIP Suite Worth ₹73 Lakh Per Person; Unlimited Champagne, Best View & Huge Buffet |

The FIFA World Cup 2026 may have crowned Spain as the new world champions after their thrilling 1-0 victory over Argentina, but away from the action on the pitch, another aspect of the tournament is grabbing the internet's attention, a glimpse inside one of the tournament's ultra-luxurious VIP suites.

A viral video shared by Instagram travel creator Shelby Reicks has given football fans an exclusive tour of the premium hospitality experience available inside the stadium during the World Cup. The clip, posted while she attended the final, showcases a lavish VIP suite that offers an entirely different way to experience football's biggest event.

According to Shelby, access to the suite comes with a staggering price tag of $75,000 per person (approximately ₹73 lakh). However, the package offers much more than just a seat inside the stadium.

The exclusive hospitality experience includes entry into a private luxury suite located in one of the most premium sections of the stadium, offering spectators an incredible panoramic view of the match. The elevated seating ensures guests can enjoy every moment of the action from a comfortable place.

The luxury extends far beyond the view. The suite also features unlimited beverages and champagne, with a dedicated bartender available to cater to guests throughout the game. The hospitality area is designed to provide a five-star experience, allowing fans to enjoy the match without leaving the comfort of the premium lounge.

Food lovers are equally well taken care of. The video showcases an elaborate multi-cuisine buffet spread, featuring a wide variety of dishes prepared for guests. From gourmet appetisers to decadent desserts, the suite offers an extensive dining experience that rivals luxury hotels.

One of the standout highlights from the clip was an elegantly presented sushi platter, adding another touch of exclusivity to the already extravagant experience.

While the VIP suite offered unmatched luxury, the focus on the field remained firmly on the historic final. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy, becoming the new world champions after an intense battle between two footballing powerhouses.