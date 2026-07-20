Iconic Louis Vuitton Trunk Used To Carry The FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy; Read The Decade-Long Story Behind It

Story Behind The Iconic Louis Vuitton Trunk Carrying The FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy |

The FIFA World Cup 2026 isn't just set to celebrate football's biggest stars—it also showcased one of luxury fashion's most iconic creations. During the grand finale in New Jersey, the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy made its arrival inside a specially designed Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk, continuing a partnership that has become synonymous with the world's biggest football tournament.

The French luxury maison was once again been named the Official Trophy Trunk Supplier and Branded Licensee for the FIFA World Cup, reaffirming its long-standing association with football's most prestigious prize.

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Designed exclusively to protect, transport and present the FIFA World Cup trophy, the bespoke trunk combines Louis Vuitton's signature craftsmanship with the grandeur of international football.

The handcrafted creation features the House's iconic Monogram canvas, reinforced with its signature leather lozines and finished with a hand-painted golden "V", symbolising both victory and the brand's unmistakable identity. The trunk also includes a specially designed partnership patch integrated into the lid, celebrating the collaboration between FIFA and Louis Vuitton.

The Trophy Trunk is meticulously handcrafted by Louis Vuitton's skilled artisans, blending the brand's centuries-old trunk-making expertise with contemporary design. The result is a piece that not only safeguards one of sport's most treasured trophies but also represents the perfect meeting point of heritage, innovation and luxury.

A Partnership That Began In 2010

Louis Vuitton's journey with the FIFA World Cup began during the 2010 tournament in South Africa, when the luxury house unveiled its first official Trophy Trunk. Since then, the iconic case has become an integral part of football's biggest celebration.

The tradition continued at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where the bespoke trunk once again accompanied the famous trophy as the tournament crowned a new world champion.

Four years later, the handcrafted creation returned for the 2018 edition in Russia, further strengthening Louis Vuitton's association with football's grandest stage.

The partnership continued during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the elegant trunk making another memorable appearance as the trophy was presented on the world's biggest footballing night.

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, Louis Vuitton has unveiled a refreshed Trophy Trunk that reimagines the brand's timeless design language while staying true to its legendary craftsmanship.