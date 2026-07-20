Melania Trump, Kylie Jenner, Tom Cruise, Shakira Stun In Stunning Ensembles At FIFA World Cup Final | Visuals Inside |

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final wasn't just a spectacle on the football pitch, but it was also a glamorous affair in the stands. As Spain edged past Argentina 1-0 at the iconic MetLife Stadium to lift their second World Cup title, the stadium was packed with some of the biggest names from Hollywood, music, sports and fashion.

From A-list actors and global pop stars to sports legends and internet personalities, the final witnessed an impressive lineup of celebrities who gathered to witness football's biggest night. Their stylish appearances added another layer of excitement to an already unforgettable evening.

Tom Cruise Keeps It Classic

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise opted for a sharp collared half-sleeved t-shirt. He opened the final with a speech celebrating football before the match got underway.

Melania Trump Makes A Sophisticated Appearance

US First Lady Melania Trump exuded elegance in a monochrome ensemble. Keeping her signature polished style intact, she sported a white Gap T-shirt, a Thom Browne bomber jacket and Ralph Lauren trousers.

Kylie Jenner Brings High-Fashion Glamour

Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner made a striking fashion statement in a chic plunging top that perfectly blended sophistication with contemporary style. Her flawless glam and carefully curated accessories instantly caught the attention of photographers.

Shakira Serves Effortless Chic

Shakira dazzled during the FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show in a custom Roberto Cavalli outfit featuring more than 200,000 Swarovski crystals. Designed by Fausto Puglisi, the golden-hour inspired ensemble took two weeks to create and included a crystal-encrusted bodysuit and draped skirt.

The celebrity turnout extended far beyond these familiar faces. Music power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem, Matt Damon, Timothée Chalamet, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, YouTube sensation MrBeast with Thea Booysen, comedian Kevin Hart, NFL legend Tom Brady, and several other global personalities were also spotted soaking in the electric atmosphere.

Their presence transformed the World Cup final into one of the biggest entertainment events of the year, where football and celebrity culture came together on one grand stage.

While Spain celebrated a historic 1-0 victory over Argentina to lift the coveted trophy, the star-studded crowd ensured the FIFA World Cup 2026 final was as memorable in the stands as it was on the pitch. From breathtaking football to unforgettable fashion moments, the championship clash delivered a night to remember for fans around the world.