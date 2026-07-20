Spain Bags ₹491 Crore After FIFA WC 2026 Final Triumph; Argentina Takes Home ₹327 Crore |

Spain's memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph was rewarded not only with football's most coveted trophy but also with the tournament's biggest-ever financial prize. After edging past Argentina 1-0 in a thrilling final at MetLife Stadium, the newly crowned world champions walked away with a staggering USD 51 million (approximately ₹491.86 crore) in prize money.

The reward surpassed the amount received by Argentina after lifting the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, highlighting FIFA's increased investment in the tournament. While the prize money is officially awarded to each country's football association, the respective federations later decide how it will be distributed among players, coaches and support staff.

Argentina, England And France Also Earn Massive Rewards

Despite falling just short in the final, Argentina received a handsome USD 34 million (around ₹327.91 crore) for finishing runners-up after an impressive campaign.

Meanwhile, England secured third place by defeating France 6-4 in the third-place playoff. Their victory earned them USD 30 million, while fourth-placed France took home USD 28 million. The additional USD 2 million prize gave England another reason to celebrate one of their finest World Cup performances in decades.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money Breakdown

Champions (Spain): USD 51 million (Approx. ₹491.86 crore)

Runners-up (Argentina): USD 34 million (Approx. ₹327.91 crore)

Third Place (England): USD 30 million

Fourth Place (France): USD 28 million

Quarter-finalists (5th-8th): USD 20 million each

Round of 16 Teams (9th-16th): USD 16 million each

Round of 32 Teams (17th-32nd): USD 12 million each

Group Stage Teams (33rd-48th): USD 10 million each

Individual wins:

In addition to the team rewards, FIFA honoured several standout performers for their exceptional displays throughout the tournament.

Spain midfielder Rodri was named the recipient of the Golden Ball, recognising him as the tournament's best player. Argentine legend Lionel Messi received the Silver Ball, while France captain Kylian Mbappé completed the podium by winning the Bronze Ball.

Mbappé also claimed the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's highest scorer with 10 goals, once again underlining his status as one of world football's most prolific forwards.