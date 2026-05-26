Inside Luna Et Sol: The Viral Mumbai Restaurant Where Snow Falls Indoors & Cocktails Tell Cosmic Stories

If you’ve spent even a few minutes scrolling through Instagram last year, chances are you’ve come across a restaurant that looked nothing like Mumbai – visuals of snow gently falling indoors, glowing skies shifting above, and a setting that felt more like a European winter escape than a city dining spot. That place is Luna Et Sol, and yes, it’s just as surreal in person as it looks online.

Built around the idea of “Guided by the Sun, enchanted by the Moon,” Luna Et Sol is an immersive environment that constantly evolves. From sunrise hues to starry nights, the ceiling transforms through projection mapping, shifting between snowfall, rainfall, constellations, and golden skies. It’s the kind of place where you’ll probably look up mid-meal and realise the entire mood has changed.

A space that moves with time

By day, the restaurant leans into a cosy Alpine aesthetic featuring warm wooden tones, soft candlelight, and a fireplace-led setting that feels intimate and relaxed. Throws placed on chairs add to that sense of comfort, making it easy to settle in and stay longer than planned.

But as evening sets in, the environment transforms. The space deepens in tone, with two lively bars and a mysterious Red Room adding a more indulgent, almost theatrical vibe.

The interiors, conceptualised by Prasuk Jain Hospitality, strike a careful balance between technology and warmth. “The idea was to make technology feel invisible,” explains designer Prasuk Jain, adding, “The projections aren’t separate, they’re extensions of the space itself.”

The result is seamless. Walnut wood beams, arched windows, and chalet-style detailing ground the space in rustic luxury, while advanced projection mapping quietly transforms the surroundings. Add to that a controlled climate set at a cool 18 degrees, and you’re fully transported out of Mumbai’s usual humidity.

Enter Aurora Nights & May in Ravello

For the month of April, the restaurant introduced a new concept: Aurora Nights. Inspired by Arctic landscapes, the space shifts into a cooler, more dramatic setting as the evening progresses. Think icy textures, blue lagoon hues, and shimmering light patterns that present the Northern Lights.

Jain explains, “We always wanted a space that could evolve. With the Northern Lights concept, we used projection storytelling and subtle sensory cues to recreate that magic, without losing the warmth of the original design.”

This May, the restaurant is serving a special summer menu inspired by the breezy charm of the Italian Riviera. Titled May in Ravello, the experience brings Mediterranean flavours, citrus-forward cocktails, and relaxed coastal vibes reminiscent of long afternoons along the Amalfi Coast.

A menu that mirrors the experience

The food at Luna Et Sol keeps things in sync with the overall vibe, carefully put together, easy to enjoy, and designed to feel like part of the experience rather than just a meal. Guided by global influences and shaped by French techniques, Swiss Alpine traditions, and Italian simplicity, the menu offers a wide mix of options, giving you plenty to choose from across flavours.

Chef Ganesh Gaonkar shares, “The idea was to create a menu that complements the experience. Each dish is meant to feel layered and memorable, not just something you eat and forget.”

Small plates with drama

From the Arctic-inspired menu, the Ember Croquettes are a safe start. These smoked cheese and jalapeño bites arrive theatrically, with smoke drifting off the plate. Crisp on the outside and molten within, they were melt-in-the-mouth, with a tangy sundried tomato aioli cutting through the heaviness.

Ember Croquettes |

The Midnight Forest Tartare leans lighter, featuring a charred mushroom mix paired with whipped feta, finished with truffle oil. Served with sourdough, it’s earthy yet refreshing, with the truffle adding depth without overpowering the dish.

Midnight Forest Tartare |

Everyday menu highlights

The Salmon Carpaccio keeps things simple but effective. House-smoked salmon is layered with cream cheese, capers, and dill, finished with a citrusy vinaigrette. Served on a bread base, it almost eats like a delicate, open-faced pizza.

B&Q Chicken Baguette |

For something heartier, the B&Q Chicken mini baguette delivers. Pulled chicken coated in a spiced BBQ sauce is tucked into soft bread, offering a mix of smokiness and a mild kick. It’s comforting, slightly indulgent, and easy to keep going back to.

Arctic Flame Roulade |

The Arctic Flame Roulade is one of the more complete plates, including stuffed chicken breast paired with roasted vegetables, mash, and a red wine jus. The chicken is well-cooked with a slight char on the outside, while the mash adds creaminess and the vegetables bring in texture.

Cocktails that feel like performances

If the interiors set the mood, the bar at Luna Et Sol keeps the concept going. Under the direction of mixologist Aniket Rawool, the cocktail program draws inspiration from the solar system, each drink representing a different planet.

Mixologist Ritik Pal explains, “Since the concept is rooted in the Moon and Sun, we wanted to expand it into the universe. That’s how the solar system menu came in.”

Venus |

Venus is fruity and refreshing, blending pink gin, strawberry, and Earl Grey notes. It arrives with a fiery reveal, flash paper burns away to unveil the drink.

Saturn |

Saturn leans floral and citrusy, with vodka, chamomile, and saffron. Garnished with an edible ring, it represents the planet’s iconic silhouette.

Blue Sky |

From the Aurora menu, drinks take on a more experimental edge. Blue Sky is part cocktail, part experience, showcasing a gola-inspired drink where you sip and eat your way through it, complete with cotton candy garnish.

Frozen LIIT |

Frozen LIIT is a strong, slushy-style mix of five spirits, paired with a berry-filled pouch that bursts in your mouth, intensifying the flavours.

Glow Aurora |

For non-drinkers, the Glow Aurora mocktail is worth trying. Made with apple, passion fruit, and chamomile, it comes with a colour-changing ice cube, a small but clever nod to the shifting hues of the Northern Lights.

Ending on a high

Dessert here is anything but subtle. The Volcano is as dramatic as it sounds. It is a chocolate dome filled with molten raspberry and Nutella-like richness. Once the berry syrup is poured over, it flows like lava, turning the dessert into a visual spectacle. Sweet, creamy, and indulgent, it’s designed to be shared, but you might not want to.

So, what’s it really like?

Luna Et Sol isn’t the kind of place you visit just for a quick meal. It’s designed to be experienced – slowly, visually, and with a bit of curiosity. Yes, it’s dramatic. Yes, it leans into theatrics. But beneath all of that, there’s a clear intention to create something immersive without losing the essence of good food and thoughtful design.

If you go in expecting just another “viral” spot, you might be surprised. It’s not perfect, and not every dish or drink will be a standout, but the overall experience? It’s definitely one of the more unique ones in Mumbai right now. And honestly, sometimes that’s reason enough to go.