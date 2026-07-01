Inside Alia Bhatt's High-Intensity Morning Workout That Built Her 'Alpha' Body: Battle Ropes, Box Jumps & More

With just days to go before Alpha hits theatres on July 3, Alia Bhatt is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the relentless training that helped her step into one of the most physically demanding roles of her career. The actress recently dropped a video of her intense morning workout, captioning it, "αlpha morning routine with fire & rage," proving that becoming an action star requires much more than just learning fight sequences.

Watch the video below:

Inside Alia Bhatt’s Alpha training

Alia begins her workout with resistance band squats, adding extra tension to a classic lower-body movement to activate the glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings while improving stability and strength. She then moves on to battle ropes, powering through alternating waves that elevate her heart rate and engage the shoulders, arms, back, legs and core, making it an effective full-body conditioning exercise.

The routine then shifts to box jumps, where she repeatedly springs onto a raised platform. This explosive movement helps develop leg strength, agility, coordination and balance, essential qualities for performing action-heavy sequences.

Building endurance is clearly a major focus of Alia’s preparation. The actress is seen putting in serious effort on the treadmill before transitioning to the rowing machine. While treadmill sessions boost cardiovascular fitness and stamina, rowing provides a low-impact, full-body workout by simultaneously engaging the legs, back, shoulders and arms.

Functional strength forms another key pillar of Alia’s fitness routine. One of the toughest movements in her workout is the overhead barbell squat, an advanced exercise that combines lower-body strength with mobility, flexibility and shoulder stability.

She also performs classic push-ups, strengthening the chest, shoulders, arms and core while improving overall upper-body endurance. Another standout exercise is the landmine rotation, a dynamic movement that targets the obliques and core muscles while improving rotational strength, balance and stability.

The final phase of the workout focuses on building upper-body power. Alia includes medicine ball chest presses to activate the chest and shoulders, followed by wide-grip cable lat pulldowns that strengthen the back while improving posture and pulling strength.

Disclaimer: This user-generated article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional fitness advice.