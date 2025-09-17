Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Vrat Katha, Significance And More

Indira Ekadashi 2025 | Photo credits: Facebook

Indira Ekadashi is an auspicious day which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The special day occurs during the Pitru Paksha period in the Ashwin month on the 11th day of the waning phase of the moon (Krishna Paksha). This year, the auspicious day will fall on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Indira Ekadashi significance

As per religious traditions, the devotee receives favorable outcomes by engaging in worship and fasting on this day. All types of sins are disposed of. Providing tarpan to ancestors on this day brings them joy. The Vrat Katha should be chanted during the Puja. Through this, the devotee receives the blessings of Lord Vishnu, ensuring happiness and prosperity in their life. Let’s explore the Vrat Katha of Indira Ekadashi.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The tale of Indira Ekadashi Vrat narrates the plight of King Indrasena from Mahishmatipura, whose father endured punishment in the realm of Yamaraja (Lord of Death) for violating a previous fasting vow. After hearing this from Narada Muni, the king performed the Indira Ekadashi fast together with his family. The benefit of this dedication allowed his father to reach heaven, resulting in flowers raining down, and ultimately enabled the king to also reach a spiritual dimension.

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.