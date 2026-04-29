Indian Models Rule Chanel! Bhavitha Mandava & Bhoomika Yadav Take Over Luxury Label's Cruise Collection Showcase In France

Bhavitha Mandava and Bhoomika Yadav for Chanel's Cruise collection showcase | Instagram

When it comes to global fashion domination, Indian models are clearly having their moment, and this time, it’s at one of the most iconic luxury houses in the world. As Matthieu Blazy unveiled his first-ever Cruise collection for Chanel in Biarritz on April 28, all eyes were on two rising Indian stars, Bhavitha Mandava and Bhoomika Yadav, who owned the runway with confidence and style.

Bhavitha Mandava's 1st show as Chanel's Indian house ambassador

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Bhavitha Mandava marked a major milestone as she walked her fifth show for Chanel and her first as the brand’s Indian house ambassador. For the showcase, she stepped out in a timeless black ensemble featuring a structured top and skirt, detailed with subtle white Chanel motifs.

A sharp blazer layered over the look added polish, while bold jewellery featuring a statement necklace, multicoloured earrings, and a striking blue bag brought in a playful edge. Her styling stayed clean and elegant, with soft makeup and a sleek bun letting the outfit take centre stage.

Bhavitha’s journey with Chanel has been nothing short of historic. She previously made headlines by opening the Métiers d’Art 2025/26 show in New York, becoming the first Indian model to do so. She also closed the house’s haute couture presentation earlier this year at the Grand Palais, cementing her status as a global runway force.

Bhoomika Yadav’s rising Chanel runway presence

Bhoomika Yadav continued her strong run with Chanel, walking for the luxury label for the fourth time. For this Cruise showcase, she wore a layered black-and-white look featuring a one-piece swimsuit base paired with an embroidered jacket and skirt.

She elevated the outfit with statement earrings, stacked necklaces, and a classic black handbag, finishing it off with monochrome flats that tied the look together effortlessly.

Read Also Model Bhavitha Mandava Scripts History By Becoming FIRST Indian To Turn Chanel's House Ambassador

Bhoomika’s journey is as inspiring as it is impressive. Originally from Raipur and discovered on Mumbai's Marine Drive, she has carved her space in international fashion despite facing colour bias early on. From her Chanel debut at Spring/Summer 2025 to multiple couture and seasonal shows, her rise has been steady and powerful.